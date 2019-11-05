Manhunt underway for 4 people connected to 2 crashes in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhunt is underway in Sharon for four people wanted in connection with two separate car crashes.

Police have closed down Beach Street as they investigate one of the crashes. The other crash occurred on Billings Street near the town common.

One of the cars involved in one of the crashes was reported stolen and four men were allegedly seen fleeing the scene.

Residents in the area are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)