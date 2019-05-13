Manhunt underway for Lowell man wanted in connection with Maine home invasion, shooting

YORK, Maine (WHDH) — Authorities in Maine are searching for a Lowell man who allegedly forced his way into a home in York and fired multiple gunshots at a person inside during a violent robbery early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion in the town around 1:30 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot, according to the York Police Department.

The victim told officers that the suspect broke into his home with another man and two women before taking off with his truck, police said.

A felony arrest warrant was later issued for 27-year-old Nathaniel Rivera. He is wanted on charges including robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

The stolen truck has since been recovered by the York Police Department.

Police have not yet identified the other individuals who were said to be involved in the break-in.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact York police detective Piskopanis at 207-363-4444.

An investigation is ongoing.

