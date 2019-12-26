Manhunt underway for man accused of ‘brutally gunning down’ ex-girlfriend at birthday party on Christmas Eve

(WHDH) — A manhunt is underway in Texas for a man who allegedly stormed into his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her to death as she celebrated her birthday with friends on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Albert Benjamin Simon, 52, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at a home near the Houston National Golf Club learned Simon had forced his way into a house party and “brutally gunned down” the victim, who was decked out in festive holiday attire, Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but to think that the victim’s final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends,” Gonzalez wrote. “We must find him asap. Domestic Violence is a serious epidemic.”

Simon, who is said to be in his 50s, is likely driving a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

