Manhunt underway for man accused of stabbing mother in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother several times in Walpole on Wednesday.

Residents received a reverse 911 call urging them to keep their houses and cars locked as officers search for Ian Crowley, who stabbed his mother around the 500 block of Common Street around 7 p.m., Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim that was suffering from several stab wounds,” he added. “The suspect who happens to be involved is her son. He fled the scene on foot.”

Crowley’s mother was taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Updated photo of Ian Crowley from earlier this evening pic.twitter.com/CA878l3tP1 — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) April 4, 2019

Carmichael said Crowley, who was wearing a dark Fila jumpsuit, was spotted several times in the area.

“We’ve gotten several reports of people witnessing him,” he said. “We did locate a weapon involved, so we believe that he took it with him, so you want to take precautions and make sure that everybody is safe.”

Carmichael also noted that Crowley recently returned to the area after living out of state.

“Somewhat homeless, living in tents and that kind of thing. Just recently came back to Massachusetts, where he’s been staying with family,” Carmichael said. “There was some type of disturbance tonight that kind of led to the assault.”

Anyone who sees Crowley is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

