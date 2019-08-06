Manhunt underway for suspect accused of firing several rounds in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - SWAT teams were called to a home in Dorchester after it was hit with a bullet Tuesday night.

Heavily armed police officers surrounded a vacant home on Columbia Road as they searched for a gunman after a report of shots fired came in earlier in the evening.

SWAT teams responded to the area and entered the home where the suspect was believed to be hiding however, no one was found.

Evidence markers littered the street and officers were able to recover two firearms in the area.

The scene was cleared a while later after they were unable to find the suspect.

Across the street, investigators centered their focus around a second-floor window that was struck with a bullet.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence at Columbia Rd. & Powellton Rd. in Dorchester. Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a ‘shots fired’ call from earlier tonight. #7News pic.twitter.com/fjdIUPZg4Z — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) August 7, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.