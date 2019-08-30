Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting person outside Cape Cod liquor store

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhunt is underway after a person was shot outside a Cape Cod liquor store Friday afternoon.

Investigators responded to the Finley’s Liquors parking lot on Route 28 in West Dennis around 3:10 p.m for reports of a person shot.

Shortly after, officers became engaged in a pursuit on the westbound side of Route 6 with a potential suspect who was driving a motorcycle, according to state police.

During the chase, the suspect made a U-turn in the median and began traveling eastbound on the highway.

The suspect then took Exit 9 onto Route 134 southbound and was able to lose police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where crime scene tape and evidence markers indicated where the incident took place.

No additional information has been released.

