HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and dragged a trooper in Holyoke.

On social media, MSP officials said it was around 3 p.m. when a trooper was struck while trying to stop a vehicle in a rest stop on I-91 North.

According to state police, the trooper was able to disengage, but was injured and later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities said the vehicle involved attempted to flee, but later crashed further up the highway, leading to the suspect running into a wooded area between I-91 and Route 5.

Other details, including a description of the suspect, have not yet been released.

