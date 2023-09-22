HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and dragged a trooper in Holyoke.
On social media, MSP officials said it was around 3 p.m. when a trooper was struck while trying to stop a vehicle in a rest stop on I-91 North.
According to state police, the trooper was able to disengage, but was injured and later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, authorities said the vehicle involved attempted to flee, but later crashed further up the highway, leading to the suspect running into a wooded area between I-91 and Route 5.
Other details, including a description of the suspect, have not yet been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)