Man’s adorable new kitten turns out to be baby bobcat

(WHDH) — A man in Minnesota recently saved a stray kitten that he found crying for help in a parking lot, but when he brought the adorable feline home, he soon realized that all was not as it seemed.

The Roseville man’s suspicions proved to be correct when he brought the animal to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota and the kitten was identified as a bobcat cub.

The wildlife center shared a photo of the adorable wildcat earlier this month, along with the story of how she came into their care.

“The kitten appears to be in good health but was dehydrated,” the center said in a Facebook post. “She’ll spend a few days with us stabilizing then we’ll transfer her to another rehabber who works with bobcats.”

