TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man was found dead at a construction site behind a high school in Taunton Wednesday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The man’s body was found in a construction area behind Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, the office said in a statement.

Foul play is suspected, but officials do not believe there is any threat to the public. Homicide detectives were on scene Wednesday.

Investigators determined there is no known connection between the victim and the high school. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

The school’s Hart Street entrance was closed while police were on scene, according to Dr. Alexandre M. Magalhaes, superintendent of the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School District.

The campus was not placed on lockdown or shelter-in-place status, Magalhaes said in a statement.

