Man’s body found in water off Chatham Pier

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man’s body was pulled from the waters off Chatham Wednesday, according to the Chatham Police Department.

Crews responding to the north inlet off Chatham Municipal Fish Pier following a report of a capsized boat found the body of an adult male in the water.

Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police Department are investigating, getting assistance from Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s Office at 508-362-8113.

