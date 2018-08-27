Man’s body found near Fairhaven marina

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man’s body was found in the water near a Fairhaven marina Monday night, police say.

Police responding to Moby Dick Marina on 2 River Ave. at about 6:45 p.m. located the body of an adult man in the water near two boats, according to a press release issued Monday by the Fairhaven Police Department.

Police are working to positively identify the man in order to notify his next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

