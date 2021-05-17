Man’s body found on stairs outside Connecticut high school

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Bridgeport were investigating after a body was found at a high school.

A 911 caller reported seeing a body on the outside stairs at Bassick High School on Sunday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management, told the Connecticut Post.

Police and medics arrived at the scene and found a man’s body, Appleby said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was turned over to the state medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death. Details including the man’s identity were not immediately released.

