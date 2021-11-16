(WHDH) — A Virginia man has rolled out a Christmas lights display that rivals Clark Griswold’s in the “Christmas Vacation.”

Keith Mitchell’s ordinary yard and 2,600-square-foot home in Suffolk has been transformed into a winter wonderland, boasting more than a million decorative lights.

“A labor of love for my 6-year-old granddaughter,” Mitchell told WTKR-TV. “She asked me for 100 lights, so I gave her 1.5 million.”

Mitchell says he employed friends and family to help him check each individual bulb.

It took about three months to perfect the display, but there is still work left to do, Mitchell added.

The finishing touches are expected to be completed this weekend.

