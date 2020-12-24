Man’s death ruled a homicide following trooper-involved shooting in NH

DALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy performed by the deputy chief medical examiner determined that Wednesday’s trooper-involved shooting in New Hampshire was a homicide, officials said.

Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, who was involved in a shootout with a New Hampshire state trooper on Bridge Hill Road on Wednesday evening was pronounced dead at the scene, the attorney general’s office said.

An autopsy was performed and officials determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

The trooper remains hospitalized and is being treated for a gunshot wound at this time, authorities said. The trooper was in critical, but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

