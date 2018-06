(WHDH) — It was pigeon-filled panic for one man in Scotland.

A video shared on Facebook shows the man’s priceless reaction to walking into his room to find a pigeon inside.

The video shows the man’s eyes widen before he lets out a shriek.

As of Monday morning, the video had been viewed more than 400,000 times.

