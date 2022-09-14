MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A boil water order in Mansfield since Sunday has been lifted after the Town reported three consecutive tests negative for bacteria in the water distribution system.

Although the lift is effective immediately, the public is asked to do the following, per the Mansfield Department of Public Works:

Flush all taps, including interior and exterior faucets, showers, water/ice dispensers, water treatment units, etc.

Water heaters may also need to be flushed

Some types of water treatment devices may need to be disinfected or replaced before being used

Cold water faucets must run until the water feels cold, one minute or more. Single-lever faucets should be set to run on cold first. Hot water pipes should be flushed for at least 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank.

Dishwashers must be run empty once.

People are also asked to discard water used in humidifiers, CPAP machines, oral, medical or healthcare devices.

Ice cube trays and refrigerator water-dispensing machines must also be flushed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)