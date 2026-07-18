MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mansfield Fire Department unveiled its new blood truck Friday, which will allow first responders to perform transfusions on patients before they arrive at the hospital.

“When it comes to trauma patients, the number one thing you can give at point of injury is blood,” said Mansfield Fire Deputy Chief Gary Reagan. “Will literally take patients from being completely pulse-less and on death’s door, to awake, talking in the back of the ambulance.”

The department is now the first in Brystol County to get a blood truck. Firefighters said they can take the truck, which has blood and other transfusion equipment, to meet up with an ambulance if needed, while heading to a hospital.

“It’s a whole blood transfusion unit that goes out in response to traumatic, traumatic incidents to bring life-saving blood to the patient,” said Mansfield Fire Capt. Eric Dufort.

Mansfield is one of three departments in Massachusetts to get the truck, with help from a grant funded by local politicians.

“It’s kind of groundbreaking in the world of, like, trauma and emergency medicine,” Dufort said.

“They’ve gone out 125 times and they’ve transfused 42 patients,” said Michael Valkanas, Medical Director at the Mansfield Fire Department.

Officials said if blood is given within the first 30 minutes after an injury, it improves a patient’s chance of survival.

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