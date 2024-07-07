MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Mansfield fire truck was struck by a tractor-trailer in Norton early Sunday morning.

An engine responding to a previous crash on I-495 southbound near Route 123 was struck by a tractor-trailer. The fire engine suffered significant damage but there were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

