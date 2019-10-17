MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield High School has been evacuated as Columbia Gas and fire officials investigate a possible gas leak.

The faculty and students were moved to neighboring schools as a safety precaution, Mansfield police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The school’s dismissal time has not been changed.

Update on gas leak @MansfieldSchool @MHShornets

Students are safe and have been moved to neighboring schools. Columbia Gas is on scene. Dismissal time remains unchanged. — Mansfield Police MA (@MansfieldMAPD) October 17, 2019

Our friends of MFD are investigating a possible gas leak at Mansfield High School. The faculty and students have been evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries reported. We will update. — Mansfield Police MA (@MansfieldMAPD) October 17, 2019

