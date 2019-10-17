MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield High School has been evacuated as Columbia Gas and fire officials investigate a possible gas leak.
The faculty and students were moved to neighboring schools as a safety precaution, Mansfield police said.
There were no reported injuries.
The school’s dismissal time has not been changed.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)