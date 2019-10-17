MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield High School was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning as Columbia Gas and fire officials investigated a possible gas leak.
The faculty and students were moved to neighboring schools as a safety precaution, Mansfield police said.
A subsequent investigation by Mansfield Fire and Columbia Gas officials determined that the reading was a false positive, and students were able to return to the building after 1 p.m.
The school was dismissed at the normal time and in the normal fashion.
“We are grateful to the students and staff who were calm and cooperative throughout this incident, and I’m glad to know that there was ultimately no danger to anyone,” Superintendent Murphy said.
Mansfield High School will be open as scheduled on Friday.
