Mansfield man arrested after police allegedly find machine gun in his home

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield man is facing gun and drug charges after police found a machine gun at his home following threats involving a firearm Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of threats at a School Street home at 2:30 p.m. were told a person in the house had made threats involving a gun, police said. After moving the reporting party, police shut down the area and made contact with the person making threats through a phone and loudspeaker, and the person allegedly surrendered.

Officers searched the house after getting a warrant and found a machine gun and drugs, police said.

Trevor Johnstun, 28, was charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a gun without a license, possession of a gun with a defaced serial number, improper storage of a gun, three counts of possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a class A substance, possession of a class E substance and possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute.

