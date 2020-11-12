Mansfield man gets decade in prison for raping child, intellectually disabled person

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Mansfield man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for raping a child and an intellectually disabled person, officials announced Thursday.

Daniel Gingras pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges including two counts of rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, one count of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The rapes are said to have taken place in Mansfield between May 2015 and February 2018.

“The defendant took advantage of his relationship with the victims to sexually abuse both of them. They were young and vulnerable and the defendant violated their trust by repeatedly molesting them. The facts are very disturbing and the sentence is well deserved​,” Quinn said.

In addition to a state prison term, a judge gave Gringas 10 years of supervised probation.

