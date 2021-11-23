MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – A Mansfield man was ordered to be held on $5,000 bail after firefighters and a hazardous materials team found chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine while battling a blaze at his home early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Robert S. Triggs, 48, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of a Class B narcotic, possession of a Class E narcotic, and drug violation near a school, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a colonial-style home on Stearns Avenue just before 2 a.m. found flames burning in a bedroom on the second floor, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

After the fire was knocked down, investigators uncovered chemicals and other items in the home that were being used to manufacture methamphetamine, state police added.

A state police bomb squad and clandestine lab team were also called in to assist.

Crews were spotted carrying several bags of evidence out of the home and video from the scene showed damage to at least one of the home’s windows.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

Residents were urged to avoid the neighborhood for several hours due to the large emergency presence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

