MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield are asking for the public’s assistance as they work to identify a driver who struck a bicyclist and did not stop.

The Mansfield Police Department said it was around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to the area of 900 Maple Street for a 911 call stating a bicyclist had been hit.

Police and the Mansfield Fire Department responded and located the bike rider, who had what officials considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers and police detectives were then called in after authorities determined the driver responsible never stopped after the crash.

A witness told police the vehicle in question was a white pickup truck that was heading westbound while towing a “landscape-style trailer” when it hit the cyclist.

“The witness, who approached the area traveling eastbound, noticed the trailer because it was swaying from side to side in such a way that it appeared to not be properly attached,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “After observing the crash, the witness called 911 and awaited responders.”

Authorities were able to later recover footage from a nearby Nest camera, showing a truck or small SUV travelling moments after the crash, as well as a nearby person on foot who ran toward the scene of the crash.

As their investigation continues, the police department asks that anyone with information on the crash contact their tip line at 508-261-7356 or contact Traffic Officer Dave Kinahan directly at 508-261-7300 x61220 or dkinahan@mansfieldma.com.

Police also asked that anyone with security cameras in the area of Franklin Street, East Street in Foxborough, or neighboring side streets check for footage between 10:50 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Those who have video of what may be the aforementioned truck are asked to reach out to the police department.

