Mansfield police chase, fail to corral wayward sheep

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police are looking for a sheep that led officers on a chase through town on Sunday.

Dashcam video shared on the department’s Facebook page showed officers chasing the sheep, which escaped from the New England Rodeo on Friday.

“MPD officers were engaged in a dramatic pursuit earlier this morning in East Mansfield. The suspect ultimately slipped through our fingers, but we wanted to share this heart-stopping footage with you all,” the post read. “ACO Collins and Officer Anthony “Jukes” Lattanzio came close to corralling the evasive ovine but ultimately came up empty.”

Police added, “She is most likely tired and scared. If you see her, please call the rodeo directly at 508-858-1102 and then let us know!”

