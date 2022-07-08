MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Mansfield discovered a Civil War-era cannonball while cleaning out a home this week, leading to a late-night detonation.

Mansfield Police said family members at a home on Charlene Drive found it while cleaning out the home of their late father, who was an avid antique collector.

Officials called in a State Police Bomb Squad, and an X-ray of the cannonball determined an unknown substance was inside the munition.

Police decided to safely detonate the cannonball at a police department facility around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The department offered an apology to neighbors for the “late-night noise” in a Facebook post.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)