MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police are getting some new gear in the form of sensory inclusive bags aimed at helping officers respond to situations involving people dealing with sensory issues.

The police department is partnering in the effort with KultureCity, a nonprofit that promotes sensory awareness and education.

KultureCity is helping get officers trained on identifying people living with autism, PTSD or dementia and giving them tools to help de-escalate situations.

“We saw a massive spike since the onset of COVID in mental health and altered mental status calls for service,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon. “This is just another tool in the tool kit that officers have that helps to better prepare them.”

Among tools in the kit are a pair of headphones, a visual cue card and fidget tools.

“This work is important and the work can save lives,” said KultureCity’s Kelly Aucoin.

“That a police officer is going to come into contact with some of these people is not just a likelihood — it’s a certainty,” Aucoin continued.

This is something close to Sellon’s heart because his son, 13-year-old Sammy, is living with autism.

“It means the world,” Sellon said.

“It’s been part of my life’s mission to find much more nuanced ways to provide services to a much more neurodiverse population that’s growing by the day,” he continued.

Sellon said he feels confident in his officers getting this education and having the tools to communicate with people like his son.

“Essentially, this is for him and for the thousands of kids just like him,” he said.

KultureCity said the Mansfield Police Department is the only department it has worked with so far.

Moving forward, though, the nonprofit is hoping that these new tools will be put in place in every police cruiser in the state.

