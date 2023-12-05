Mansfield Police are investigating a break in at an area smoke shop that occurred around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities said as many as nine individuals broke into Brothers Smoke Shop on Pratt Street, smashing a front window to gain entrance.

Security cameras captured images of three of the individuals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mansfield Police at 508-261-7300.

