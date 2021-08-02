MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police are seeking the public’s help identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

Officers were called to a home on Maverick Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a breaking and entering in progress and spoke with the homeowner who said he saw a Black man in a black hoodie and dark-colored pants walk through his basement door, according to a release issued by the department.

The homeowner said the man fled from the home and into a waiting silver sedan that may be a Volkswagon.

Police believe this may have been a targeted incident.

No further information has been released.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is urged to contact police at 508-261-7356.

