MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield Public Schools students will transition to a hybrid learning model next week after the buildings went through a series of modifications to allow for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students started off the school year remotely on Sept. 16, but come Oct. 15 and 16, those who opted for the hybrid cohort model will be able to return to the classroom two days a week.

Masks will be required for all students and classrooms have been stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues.

The buildings have also gone through several changes to accommodate the return of students. These measures include:

Floor markings and decals have been placed throughout all buildings with social distancing reminders.

Qualters Middle School and Mansfield High School students are able to carry backpacks with them during the school, which was previously not allowed.

Modification to the Health Offices include the creation of Respiratory Protection Rooms for when students or staff present COVID-19 symptoms.

Food Services has implemented a contact-free payment system. All secondary students will receive an ID with a barcode. Seating in cafeterias will be six-feet apart and students will face the same direction.

Truckloads of non-essential furniture were removed from classrooms and put into off-site storage in order to free up space and ensure six-feet social distancing in classrooms, including rugs.

Library books returned by elementary students will go into quarantine before being re-shelved.

Drinking fountains will not be accessible. Water bottle fill stations will be functional for students and staff.

Tents will be set up at MHS and QMS for mask breaks, weather permitting.

Assigned seating will be mandatory in all classrooms and on the bus.

“Remote learning, which began for all students on Sept. 16, has been running smoothly and we appreciate all the hard work our staff, our students and their families have put into the process,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “But we are so excited to soon be welcoming our students back to their classrooms for two days a week under the hybrid learning model. We will be doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all those who enter our buildings, and will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation closely.”

Each school will be hosting an informational session about hybrid learning. There will also be a separate meeting that will cover issues such as transportation, food services, and health services.

Important information can also be found on school district’s Returning & Learning website.

