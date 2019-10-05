Mansfield residents hold donation drive to help mechanic burned in gas station fire

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Manchester residents are coming together with a weekend-long donation drive to help out a man burned in a gas station fire last month.

Ronnie Stanovich, the head mechanic at Cannan Fuel Gas and Auto Repair, was badly burned in the Sept. 25 blaze, but is in stable condition now. Community members said they wanted to help out the father of two and the other employees at the station.

“The workers wouldn’t have any source of income since the shop was closed, so I decided to take it into my own hands,” said Arianna Lewis, who organized a donation drive at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 106. The drive will also take place Sunday and proceeds will go to helping Stanovich recover and rebuilding the gas station.

“[The gas station owner] is like family to us and all of his workers are like family,” said Shelby Perry Harraden.

