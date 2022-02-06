WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield officials are pulling back the town’s indoor mask mandate and Worcester’s Board of Health will vote on lifting the city’s mask mandate Monday.

Mansfield put the mandate into effect in mid-January and it was scheduled to last until the end of February, but officials said they would lift it due to decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It is still in effect for public buildings, and officials encouraged wearing masks despite the mandate being lifted.

If Worcester’s board approves lifting the mandate requiring face coverings in public and private indoor spaces, it will end the day before President’s Day weekend.

The city is also planning to bring back in-person board and commission meetings.

