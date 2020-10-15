Mansfield school officials: Person self-isolating following positive COVID-19 test

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person at Mansfield High School is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, school officials said on Thursday.

The person that tested positive for the virus was not in school when hybrid learning began on Thursday, Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a statement. Close contacts have been notified and have been sent home from school.

“The Mansfield Public Schools is following all Department of Health protocols, and will continue to closely monitor the situation and notify families if any additional actions need to be taken,” Murphy said in a statement.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, including fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or changes in taste and smell are being asked to stay home and be tested.

