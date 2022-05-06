STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman charged with manslaughter in connection with a Boston police officer’s death faced a judge.

Karen A. Read appeared in Stoughton District Court for a probable cause hearing Friday on a manslaughter charge after Officer John O’Keefe was found dead outside a friend’s home in Canton back in January.

Officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

Prosecutors say read hit him with a car and then drove away, leaving him out in the cold overnight.

Read’s lawyer says O’Keefe was Read’s boyfriend and that she isn’t responsible for his death.

The judge convened a Grand Jury for the case.

