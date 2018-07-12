NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man accused of killing a former New Orleans mob figure has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Nola.com ‘ The Times-Picayune reports that 53-year-old William Bonham pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of his roommate Kent Brouillette, known as “Frenchy.”

Brouillette was a longtime associate of reputed New Orleans Mafia boss Carlos Marcello, and also was a distant cousin and associate of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

Matthew Randazzo is co-author of Brouillette’s autobiography. Randazzo has described him to the news media as a high-roller who ran prostitution and gambling operations but was brought low by drug and alcohol addiction.

Bonham had been charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Under a plea agreement, he faces up to seven years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

