Manufacturer recalls cartoon- and toy-branded hand sanitizer that resembles children’s drink pouches

Ashtel Studios is recalling all .84 oz hand sanitzer packages in containers labeled with various children’s characters because they resemble food and drink pouches, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Ingesting hand sanitizer cab potentially result in alcohol toxicity and death. The manufacturer has received no reports of adverse reactions and the recall does not affect other hand sanitizer Ashtel products.

Recalled products include: PAW Patrol Hand Sanitizer, JoJo Siwa Hand Sanitizer, Hot Wheels Hand Sanitizer, Barbie Hand Sanitizer,

Trolls Hand Sanitizer, and Minions Hand Sanitizer.

