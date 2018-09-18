Many Boston-area roads under water as remnants of Florence slams region

Flash flooding is affecting commuters in the greater Boston area on Tuesday.

The MBTA’s Wonderland stop in Revere is filled with deep water, which is spilling up onto the sidewalks.

In Somerville, rain flooded out into the streets, and massive amounts of water pooled underneath an overpass, blocking cars from getting through.

State police were in Somerville earlier telling drivers to go around the overpass or find an alternative route.

Roads in North Reading were similarly affected, causing one car to stall out near a Walmart on a flooded Main Street, police said.

Most areas in Massachusetts were under flash flood warnings on Tuesday, and many of these areas remain flooded.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)