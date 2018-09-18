Many Boston-area roads under water as remnants of Florence slams region

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cluster of severe fast-moving storms wreaked havoc on the Boston-area Tuesday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Florence pushed through, prompting a tornado warning, downing trees, and flooding roads.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Essex County around 11 a.m. as the remnants of Hurricane Florence rumbled through the area. It has since expired.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcester counties until 2:15 p.m.
State troopers responding to the areas of Mystic Avene and McGrath Highway for reports of severe flooding found vehicles stranded in Somerville and Medford, according to state police.
Drivers on Broadway in Everett, Memorial Drive in Cambridge, and Charles Street in Boston also battled through floodwaters.
Points north of Boston were also slammed by torrential rain.
In Danvers, at least three cars were found stranded in high water along Route 1 north near Route 114.
Main Street in North Reading was shut down due to a large pool of floodwater that formed near Walmart.
The lobby of Lahey Clinic in Peabody was drenched with at least a foot of water.
