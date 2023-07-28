BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite high heat in Boston, doors were locked and swimming pools were sitting empty at a handful of spots across the city Friday as 10 such city facilities remained closed for repairs and renovations.

Closures include sites across Boston from Charlestown, to the South End, to Dorchester, Mattapan, Chinatown and West Roxbury.

As some were forced to find alternative ways to cool down, community activist Domingos DaRos said the closures are unacceptable.

“This is something that should have been dealt with in April so we can have it in the dog days of summer,” DaRosa said.

With some sites closed, parents at one wading pool in Roxbury said the pool was busier than usual on Friday.

“We never have that many people,” one man said. “Because the pool is closed, that’s what happened.”

Many are now hoping that, at some point this summer, they see all of Boston’s 19 public pools open to give everyone the chance to enjoy the facilities.

“I hope that we can advocate to get full support so that, especially on hot days like this, all kids have the opportunity to cool down and have some fun,” said Roxbury parent Shakera Ford-Walker.

7NEWS reached out to the city of Boston for comment on pool closures on Friday but did not hear back as of around 4 p.m.

Full list of pool closures:

BCYF Clougherty Pool (331 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown)

BCYF Quincy (885 Washington Street, Chinatown)

BCYF Blackstone (50 West Brookline Street, South End)

BCYF Holland (85 Olney Street, Dorchester)

BCYF Marshall (35 Westville Street, Dorchester)

CYF Leahy-Holloran (1 Worrell Street, Dorchester)

CYF Perkins (155 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester)

BCYF Mildred Avenue (5 Mildred Avenue, Mattapan)

BCYF Mattahunt (100 Hebron Street, Mattapan)

BCYF Draper Pool (5275 Washington Street, West Roxbury)

