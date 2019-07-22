Many businesses destroyed after 8-alarm Natick blaze rips through downtown building

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Many businesses were destroyed and at least one firefighter was injured on Monday morning as crews from 16 area departments battled an eight-alarm building fire that broke out overnight in downtown Natick.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a large, one-story building at the intersection of East Central and South Main streets that houses eight different businesses.

Officials say one firefighter suffered a minor arm injury while fighting the blaze.

Nancy Kelly, the owner of a dance studio in the building, said she was in shock as she watched her beloved business go up in flames.

“We’ll find a spot. I have kids that love me and I love them and we’ll find another spot if that one isn’t useable,” Kelly told 7NEWS at the scene.

Another owner said, “I’m lost for words … We just have to keep our fingers crossed.”

Black smoke and heavy fire billowed from the century-old building for hours, causing the roof to collapse

“The roof started to collapse and it kept the fire down, so the fire was burning underneath the roof and aerials couldn’t get to the fire,” Natick Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Dow said.

Dow says firefighters had to frequently rotate in and out of the building due to the extreme heat.

“Around 80 degrees and heavy humidity, that’s why we went to so many alarms,” he said. “These guys had to operate on air the whole time. The caused us to go through a lot of air bottles quickly. Once they go through the air bottles, we send them to rehab and bring another crew in.”

The entire building was deemed a total loss and will have to be torn to the ground.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area through the evening commute.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire in Natick Center now 8 alarms. One firefighter taken to hospital with minor arm injury.#7News #NatickFire pic.twitter.com/0kulgFyN14 — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 22, 2019

7 alarm fire in downtown Natick.

1 story building with businesses. Lots of smoke. No injuries.#7News pic.twitter.com/xJqdjC4Eip — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 22, 2019

