MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say a missing mother and her child have both been located .

Police said Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and her 4-year-old son Armani Neptali Molina were reported missing by a close acquaintance who said the two left a home in the city. That acquaintance was concerned about their safety.

Investigators deemed the threat to be credible and issued an alert. Less than an hour after doing so, the two were found safe in Manchester.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said there are still more questions than answers surrounding this incident. As for why they beleieved the mother and son to be in danger, he would not get into specifics.

“There are many facets to this investigation as it is starting to unwind,” he said. “The detectives are going to be working throughout the evening and probably into tomorrow to kind of solidify some things and rule some things out. The investigation is in its early stages.”

Investigators thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

There is no threat to the public at this time and no charges have been filed.

