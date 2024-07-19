BOSTON (WHDH) - Many flights out of Boston Logan Airport have been grounded due to the widespread, global technology outage.

An announcement at Logan at 6 a.m. told travelers “the software to obtain flight routes is down” and is expected to be so until at least 8 a.m. By 7 a.m., Massport said only airlines impact by the outage are affected.

“Only the affected airlines are in a ground stop, everyone else is flying fine,” a Massport representative said. “Massport itself is not affected by this outage, so besides the airlines that are affected, everything is ok.”

Due to a global computer outage affecting airlines, many flights are being delayed or cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) July 19, 2024

At Logan Airport in Boston, Delta employees told 7News their outage began at 3 a.m., lasted for two hours, and then was extended a further two hours at 5 a.m. Despite the technical difficulties, that airline’s computers appeared to be working, and staff were able to help people check in and move through security.

“I’m pretty sure the airlines are doing the best they can, so you just got to roll with it,” said Lorena Silva, whose flight was delayed. “We’ll get there. It’s an inconvenience to us, it’s a flight. I think there are bigger issues in other industries. It’s the reality when you have one big company managing all of this. Got to roll with it.”

.@Delta has resumed some flight departures after a vendor technology issue impacted several airlines and businesses around the world. That issue necessitated a pause in Delta’s global flight schedule this morning while it was addressed. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) July 19, 2024

“We didn’t get any notifications,” said traveler Natalie Coryea, whose flight out of Logan was impacted. “We’re relying on technology these days and it’s scary how everything can just shut down in an instant.”

7News heard one Delta employee tell would-be passengers: “If you can travel tomorrow, travel tomorrow.”

Flight information screens around the airport, though, remained frozen and did not reflect accurate, updated flight times and statuses. The software system used by these displays was reportedly frozen, but has since resumed normal operations.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td

for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 19, 2024

United and American both confirmed their groundings.

“A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United,” the airline said in a statement. “While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations.”

“Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American,” that airline said on X, formerly Twitter. “As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said her administration is closely monitoring the incident.

“Our team is working to assess and mitigate the impact on Massachusetts,” Healey said on X, formerly Twitter. “We’re in contact with public safety, health care, and transportation officials, but residents may experience delays while we resolve the outage.”

I’m closely monitoring the global CrowdStrike incident, and our team is working to assess and mitigate the impact on Massachusetts.



We’re in contact with public safety, health care, and transportation officials, but residents may experience delays while we resolve the outage. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) July 19, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)