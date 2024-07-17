REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts braved another searing hot day Tuesday, many flocking to the coastline for some relief amid the heat and humidity.

Many headed to Revere Beach as high temperatures hit the upper 90s with heat indexes over 100 degrees. Sculptors built elaborate sand creations on the beach, preparing for the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

“It’s definitely been one of the more hotter summers that’s been happening in the last few years,” one beachgoer said.

Many on the beach enjoyed the blazing sun.

“I like the hot. I like the sun. She gets mad at me because I don’t, if the clouds are blocking the sun, I get a little irritated because I want to get my pale body some color,” another beachgoer said.

For local ice cream shop Kell’s Kreme, the intense heat means business.

“It’s been great. This heat wave is awesome for the ice cream business,” a Kell’s employee said. “It’s hard because it starts melting as soon as it leaves the store. So we try to make it fast, get people in and out so it doesn’t melt all over the sidewalk.”

Food truck worker Rich Cambriello said that the inside of the truck gets extremely hot.

“So it’s just full blast all day for us, like today was 107 [degrees] in the truck, but you do exactly what you have to do. You drink a lot. You get ice cream. Stuff like that. Whatever you can do,” Cambriello said.

One beachgoer said the only way to beat the heat is to jump into the ocean.

“So the water’s actually really cold. So if someone’s really hot I suggest definitely going taking a dip in the water because you’ll feel great,” he said.

In the city of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a heat emergency from Monday through Wednesday. Cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14 Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers.

Bostonians can find a list of cooling centers, as well as other hot weather tips, on the city’s website.

