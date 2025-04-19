CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - On Friday night, a reenactment kicked off at Paul Revere’s home in Boston’s North End, where 250 years ago, Revere got on his high horse and made his way to Lexington.

Many lined the streets for the event.

On April 18 1775, two lanterns hung in the old North Church, setting off Revere’s historic ride.

The signal alerted the Sons of Liberty the British troops planned to row “by sea” across the Charles River to Cambridge.

Tonight, one of Revere’s direct descendants talked about the importance of the celebration.

“There’s not many people who actually know what one of their relatives was doing at sometime, virtually, down to a few minutes on a specific day” said Paul Revere III. “So, every 18th of April, I think, if I can stay up, ‘Wow! What was my fourth great-grandfather doing? It’s 11 o’clock.”

Revere’s reenactor, Matthew Johnson, spoke about the experience.

“What gets me the most is the children,” said Johnson. “They hear what happens in school, and then they actually see it. It’s good to see history come alive.”

In a modern day twist, 400 drones took to the sky, telling the story that lead to the American Revolution.

After riding his horse from his North End home to the waterfront, Revere was put on a boat and taken across the Charles River to Charlestown.

From there, Revere made the legendary ride to Lexington to warn patriot leaders John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the impending British raid, roughly a 13-mile journey.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)