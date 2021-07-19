ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many communities in the central and western parts of the Bay State were overwhelmed with water after heavy rain rolled through the region over the weekend.

In Orange, several crews fanned out to repair a number of roads that were either damaged or washed out entirely by floodwater.

Longtime resident Derek Estler was forced to set up a maze of planks and ladders after the road his home is situated on became overcome with water.

‘If something serious happened, like a fire, I wouldn’t be sure what they’d do,” he told 7NEWS.

He and his wife have lived in town for decades and Estler said this is the third time Flag Road has been washed out with water.

“They’re gonna have to rebuild the culvert, or change it out,” he explained.

Neighbors said they could hear the stones meant to keep the water at bay give way Sunday morning.

A brook that runs along Tully Road was more than 5 feet high and the nearby plants and flowers were left covered by the floodwaters. Someone who owns a house near the brook had to be evacuated for a short time over the weekend.

Later this week, public works crews plan to devise a way to fix the washed-out roads.

