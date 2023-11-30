If you were thinking of waiting to decorate for the holidays, you might want to reconsider.

Many local farms across the stats say they are selling out of fresh cut Christmas trees.

At White Gate Farm in West Newbury, owner Pat Kelly told 7NEWS all of the 18-acre farm’s 600 trees were gone in just the first two days of operation this season.

Elsewhere, the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association on Tuesday said more than a dozen farms in the state had also already sold out of trees this season.

“It’s just another normal year,” said Dave Morin of the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association.

“We can’t grow them as fast as people want them,” Morin said. “Also, the word is finally getting out that no tree is fresher than the one you watch being cut right in front of you.”

At White Gate Farm, Kelly said the past three years “have been really kind of difficult” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You couldn’t handle the place the way it used to be and we just sold so many more trees than we normally did,” Kelly continued.

While many farms have closed, some are still up and running.

See a list of open farms through the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association website.

