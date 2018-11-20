Many Mass. high school football rivalry games rescheduled due to extreme Thanksgiving forecast

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen Thanksgiving Day football showdowns have been rescheduled, including the Andover Golden Warriors and North Andover Scarlet Knights rivalry game, due to the expected extreme cold temperatures and brutal wind chill on Thursday morning.

Expressing concern for the safety of everyone involved in the game, officials opted to reschedule the tilt to Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Andover High School.

“Due to the potential for record-setting conditions, superintendents, principals, and coaches from both communities have considered the well-being of those that participate in the Thanksgiving Day football,” said Nicole Kieser, Director of Communications at Andover Public Schools.

After a more than 40-year hiatus, the two schools renewed their Thanksgiving Day rivalry in 2015.

North Andover knocked off Andover in last year’s meeting, 33-7.

All of the following games have been moved to Wednesday:

Arlington Catholic at Arlington (6 p.m.)

Bishop Stang at Bishop Feehan (5 p.m.)

Burncoat at Doherty (3 p.m.)

Central Catholic at Lawrence (6 p.m.)

Dennis-Yarmouth at Nauset (5 p.m.)

Dracut at Methuen (5 p.m.)

Gardner at Oakmont (6 p.m.)

Fitchburg at Leominster (6 p.m.)

Newton South at Lincoln-Sudbury (3:30 p.m.)

Northeast Regional at Essex Tech (6:30 pm)

Old Rochester at Apponequet (5 p.m.)

Uxbridge at Northbridge (5 p.m.)

Weston at Wayland (6 p.m.)

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)