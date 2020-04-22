Many Mass. residents who are working from home are drinking on the clock, survey finds

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents who are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have admitted to routinely drinking alcohol while on the clock, a new survey found.

Fishbowl says it surveyed 12,895 working professionals from across the United States and 41.79 percent said they drink while working.

In the Bay State, 45.12 percent of people answered “yes” when asked if they consume alcoholic beverages during work hours.

North Carolina had the highest amount of people who answered yes with 47.7 percent. Arkansas had the lowest with 28.85 percent.

Other coronavirus-related surveys conducted by Fishbowl found:

31% of employees say “less synergy with coworkers” is the biggest obstacle while working from home

54% of employees fear there will be layoffs at their company, due to fallout from COVID-19

60% of working professions said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused clients to pause or cancel work

62% of working parents are unable to juggle working from home and childcare

A survey involving teachers also found that less than half of students are showing up for their remote classes.

