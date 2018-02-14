Many new accusers come forward against Marblehead coach charged with child rape

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Seven new accusers have come forward against a Marblehead hockey coach charged with child rape.

Christopher Prew, 31, appeared in Lynn District Court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested last week on several charges in connection with the rape of a young boy.

In court, prosecutors said eight victims in total have now come forward alleging Prew sexually assaulted. Many of the victims still need to be formally interviewed.

Prew indecently assaulted and orally raped a 9-year-old boy on various dates between Sept. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018, according to authorities. Police said the boy’s mother notified them, prompting an investigation.

“He was excited to tell me about hockey,” a police officer said in court about the victim that she interviewed. “When he started speaking about Chris Prew, he kind of kept to himself in the seat. He kind of talked with his hands. He had his head down a couple of times.”

The victim, a third-grade student, was touched multiple times by Prew, according to court documents. The details outlined in the documents were to graphic to publish.

Prew was the child’s coach, but also a family friend. Police said the sexual abuse happened in the condo where Prew was living.

Prosecutors said a number of other victims have since come forward.

A Facebook page called “Support Chris Prew” was initially started in his defense when news of his arrest broke. The page has since been taken down. A supporter told 7News they cannot imagine Prew doing what he is accused of.

Prew provides private and group hockey coaching sessions in the Marblehead area but is not affiliated with Marblehead Youth Hockey Association.

Prew’s attorney released a statement, that read, “Over the next several weeks, my client, who until recently was intimately involved with the mother of the child, and I will closely examine these horrific accusations. We expect that Mr. Prew will eventually be vindicated.”

Prew is being held without bail.

