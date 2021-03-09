Many parents pleased state ordering schools to open at beginning of April

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several parents said they were happy that state officials, saying coronavirus cases are on the decline, are ordering students back into school buildings at the start of April.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Tuesday that elementary schools won’t be able to count hybrid and remote learning models toward meeting the required student learning time hours effective Monday, April 5, with middle and high school students to follow.

Officials said everyone will have to wear masks unless they have a medical or behavioral exemption and desks must be at least three feet apart. Anytime students remove their masks, such as during lunch, they must be six feet apart.

Officials said schools will be able to use pooled testing to check for COVID-19 cases and that hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent to improve ventilation and other health systems in school buildings. Several parents said they were eager for their children to return.

“To me as a parent, who works in the medical field, it’s a relief,” said Cesar Martinez, the parent of a first-grader. “I understand how the teachers feel with getting vaccinated and feeling safe. But as long as you take the precautions, I feel like all the kids can be back in school.”

